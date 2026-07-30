Russian attacks hit transport, mining, energy hardest, cost 0.9% of GDP – Ukraine's National Bank governor

Systematic Russian shelling is hitting transport, mining and energy the hardest, with the overall negative impact of these attacks on Ukraine’s GDP in 2026 estimated at around 0.9% of GDP, National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"The impact on GDP from agriculture will be limited, but more noticeable from transport, mining and energy. Gross value added in agriculture should not suffer, the harvest will be gathered and distributed accordingly. If this harvest does not go to export, it will go into stockpiles or domestic consumption," he said at a briefing on Thursday.

At the same time, the NBU governor said that farmers’ shortfall in expected revenue creates risks for future planting campaigns. In this connection, the central bank has prepared a set of recommendations for the banking system, which are due to be discussed at a meeting with the top 30 banks on Friday to support farmers’ financial standing.

Pyshnyy added that export restrictions would have a moderate effect on domestic prices for end consumers. As the supply of agricultural raw materials inside the country increases, food prices will either fall or not rise sharply, though this will come at the expense of farmers’ financial standing.