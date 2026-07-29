Kyiv to get EUR 50 mln EBRD loan to support Kyivteploenergo

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing Kyiv with a loan of up to EUR 50 million to support the liquidity of municipal utility Kyivteploenergo and ensure the uninterrupted provision of critical city services during the war.

"The financing will ensure the uninterrupted supply of core heating, electricity and utility services, and will help Kyivteploenergo maintain operations, retain staff and carry out urgent repairs ahead of the winter heating season," the bank said in a statement.

The loan will also support the city's efforts to deploy decentralized cogeneration units.

The financing will also help Kyiv expand its network of veteran support services, making it easier for veterans and their families to access rehabilitation, reintegration, employment and social support services.

The loan is backed by an EU first-loss risk-coverage guarantee under the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF), which will cover 25% of the financing.

As reported, the EBRD previously provided Kyiv with a EUR 50 million loan to support Kyivteploenergo's liquidity in 2024.