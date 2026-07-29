Ukrainians abroad get simplified digital process for tax number

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, together with the State Tax Service, is expanding access for Ukrainian citizens living abroad to registration in the State Register of Individual Taxpayers, with the issuance of an electronic taxpayer registration number (RNOKPP), the Foreign Ministry's press service has said.

Earlier this year, a pilot version of the service was launched, allowing an RNOKPP to be issued to children under 18 based on an application from one parent submitted through the e-Consul electronic office system or through a Ukrainian embassy or consulate.

From July 30, the service will be available to any Ukrainian citizen abroad who holds a valid identity document.

An application for the service may be submitted by Ukrainian citizens aged 14 and older, who must apply in person at the nearest Ukrainian embassy or consular institution, or through a representative acting on the basis of a notarized power of attorney or another document confirming the authority of the person's legal representative, such as guardians, trustees, foster parents, house parents at family-type children's homes, and heads of relevant institutional facilities. Applications can be submitted either online through a personal e-Consul electronic office account or in person at an embassy or consulate.

Submitting an application independently through a personal e-Consul electronic office account is free of charge; a consular fee for automated data processing ($40/EUR 37) applies when the application is submitted through a Ukrainian embassy or consular institution.

Detailed information on the service and required documents is available on the Foreign Ministry's portal.

The ministry said the RNOKPP serves as a connecting link between state registers, and having one opens access to an increasing number of digital government services even while abroad.

The launch of the new service branches was made possible through cooperation between Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and State Tax Service, with support from IOM, UNDP and UNHCR.

"We continue working to digitize and simplify access to government services for Ukrainian citizens abroad. Every such reform is about the state respecting its citizens. And when there is a sense of respect, there is motivation to preserve ties with Ukraine and the unity of our people, both on native soil and across all continents," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.