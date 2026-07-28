Ukraine's State Property Fund eyes selling 100% of Ocean Plaza mall in single lot – media

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) is exploring the possibility of selling 100% of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv, rather than only the state's current 66% stake, with a potential starting price of $100 million for the entire asset, SPF Head Dmytro Natalukha said.

"Unfortunately, we currently have no mechanism to offer both the state-owned stake and the private stake in a single package. Therefore, discussions are underway on whether a mechanism can be found to offer 100% of the shopping mall for sale instead of the existing 66%. The demand is for the entire asset," Natalukha said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the participation of Ocean Plaza's minority shareholder, Lanita Invest LLC, in the auction would be possible provided there is sufficient constructive dialogue and the legal issues are resolved. According to the fund's estimates, the starting price for 100% of the asset could begin at $100 million.

According to Natalukha, the privatization auction for Ocean Plaza could take place in December this year, with proceeds from the sale expected as early as January 2027.

According to the list of priority assets scheduled for privatization in 2026, published by the SPF in June, the Ocean Plaza auction could be held in November or December 2026. The owner of the shopping center's minority stake, Lanita Invest LLC, had previously supported the idea of selling the asset as a single lot together with its own stake.

As reported, on June 19, 2026, law enforcement agencies carried out court-authorized searches at the homes of certain SPF officials as part of a criminal investigation into the possible undervaluation of Ocean Plaza ahead of its sale.