Ukrnafta develops in-house well repair software

Specialists at Ukrnafta have developed and implemented their own software suite, WellWorkoverSupervisor, for planning and supervising major well workover operations.

"The solution was developed in-house based on the company’s specialists’ practical experience and incorporates international best practices," the company said on Tuesday.

Ukrnafta explained that major well workovers are among the most complex production processes, as work involving equipment at depths of several thousand meters requires precise engineering calculations, thorough preparation, and strict adherence to safety requirements.

Previously, the company had no unified standardized software tool for such calculations. Part of the work was performed manually or using outdated software, requiring more time and increasing the risk of errors.

However, engineers from the Supervision Department of the Well Workover Management Division within the Production and Technology Department developed their own software product tailored to the company’s actual operational needs.

"Digital transformation is not only about purchasing ready-made IT solutions. It is also about developing in-house engineering expertise and creating tools that directly improve production efficiency," said Bohdan Kukura, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrnafta.

According to him, the use of WellWorkoverSupervisor has already reduced the time required to prepare work plans, minimized the risk of calculation errors, and improved operational safety.

WellWorkoverSupervisor includes more than 30 specialized modules and enables users to automate key engineering calculations, prepare schedules and engineering diagrams, generate ready-to-use PDF reports, and utilize an integrated reference database covering tubing, threaded connections, and equipment.

Ukrnafta added that, in terms of functionality, the software suite matches expensive foreign alternatives.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil producer, carrying out a full-cycle upstream business that includes exploration, oil and gas production, oilfield services, and management of Ukraine’s largest UKRNAFTA filling station network.

The company’s assets include more than 1,106 oil wells and 131 gas wells.

The shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and has been undergoing a large-scale business transformation.

Based on its 2025 results, Ukrnafta became the leader of Ukraine’s extractive industry with turnover of UAH 99.6 billion, according to the Opendatabot Best Companies Index.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is Ukraine’s largest, comprising nearly 700 filling stations and ranking among the country’s top three fuel retailers by sales volume. The UKRNAFTA brand unites networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell, and U.Go brands.