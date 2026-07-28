NEURC approves Ukrenergo transmission tariff from August 1, 2026 at UAH 928.45/MWh - plus 25% to current rate

The National Energy and Utilities Regulation Commission (NEURC) has approved NEC Ukrenergo’s electricity transmission tariff starting August 1, 2026, at UAH 928.45 per megawatt-hour (excluding VAT).

The relevant decision was adopted at the regulator’s meeting on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

"The tariff for electricity transmission services from August 1, 2026, is: for system users (except for ‘green’ electrometallurgy enterprises) — UAH 928.45/MWh (a 25% increase), for ‘green’ electrometallurgy enterprises — UAH 563.26/MWh," the draft resolution states.

According to the document, the tariff component for fulfilling special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity generation from alternative energy sources will amount to UAH 365.19/MWh.

The volume of electricity transmission is projected at 89.55 million MWh.

As reported, on July 7, NEURC approved Ukrenergo’s transmission tariff at the same amount, but with the caveat that a legislative collision had to be resolved for its final approval. It consisted of a norm in the text of the market coupling law No. 4834-IX prohibiting the inclusion of any public service obligations (PSOs) in Ukrenergo’s tariff. By law, this was supposed to take effect on January 1, 2030, but due to a technical error by the secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada energy committee, it was not included in the list of norms taking effect at that time specified in the final provisions.

Later, parliament made the appropriate changes to the legislation (bill No. 14067), which was signed by the President of Ukraine.

NEURC initiated the review of the transmission tariff at the request of NEC Ukrenergo. Ukrenergo cited several factors as grounds for reviewing the tariffs. In particular, currency fluctuations create additional financial pressure on Ukrenergo, including in the context of fulfilling special obligations stipulated by current legislation toward "green" generation, whose price is pegged to the euro, as well as a decrease in transmission volume and the liberalization of price caps, which increased costs for purchasing electricity for Ukrenergo’s needs.