Farmers thresh nearly 10.6 million tonnes of new crop grain and leguminous crops from 22% of areas

As of July 28, Ukrainian farmers have threshed 2.6 million hectares, or 22% of the forecasted areas, and threshed 10.65 million tonnes of new crop grain, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said.

Wheat has been threshed from 1,531.7 thousand hectares (30% of areas), with 6.61 million tonnes threshed at an average yield of 43.2 hundredweight per hectare.

Barley has been threshed from 790.0 thousand hectares (53%), with 3.49 million tonnes threshed at a yield of 44.2 hundredweight per hectare.

Peas — 279.5 thousand hectares (94.6%), with 549.5 thousand tonnes threshed at a yield of 19.7 hundredweight per hectare.

In terms of harvesting volumes for early grain and leguminous crops, Odesa region is currently leading, where 2,425.7 thousand tonnes have been threshed from an area of 586.7 thousand hectares (wheat — 1,252.1 thousand tonnes, barley — 988.9 thousand tonnes, peas — 184.7 thousand tonnes).

In Mykolaiv region, 1,797.8 thousand tonnes have been harvested from an area of 514.1 thousand hectares (wheat — 1,152.0 thousand tonnes, barley — 539.0 thousand tonnes, peas — 106.8 thousand tonnes). In Dnipropetrovsk region — 1,493.0 thousand tonnes from an area of 376.4 thousand hectares (wheat — 1,087.2 thousand tonnes, barley — 379.0 thousand tonnes, peas — 26.8 thousand tonnes).

Winter rapeseed has already been threshed on 539.6 thousand hectares (41% of areas), with 1.31 million tonnes threshed.