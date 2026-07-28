Koretsky discusses priority steps to fulfill international obligations with relevant departments

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has discussed priority steps for fulfilling international obligations with the financial and economic block of government authorities.

"Held a special meeting with the financial and economic block — Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, National Bank, State Treasury Service, and National Securities and Stock Market Commission. We determined priority steps to fulfill international obligations, on which partner financial support depends, and to maintain macro-financial stability," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the top priority is full financial support for the Defense Forces.

"We discussed financing resilience plans and social expenditures. We are updating needs until the end of 2026, while simultaneously preparing the draft budget for 2027," he added.

According to Koretsky, meetings regarding the state of public finances and the macroeconomic situation will be held regularly.