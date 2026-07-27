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Cabinet re-approves new Customs Code draft - Koretsky

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Cabinet re-approves new Customs Code draft - Koretsky
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The Cabinet of Ministers has re-approved the draft of the new Customs Code and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"We are resuming a substantive dialogue with parliamentarians regarding the new draft Customs Code. Today, the government re-approved this draft and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada, as required by law. This is one of the key draft laws in the European integration process," Koretsky said in a Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government expects efficient and productive work on the document together with people’s deputies regarding each of its norms.

"The new edition of the Customs Code should ensure the transformation of the Ukrainian customs into a modern European-style security border," he said.

#customs_code #cabinet_of_ministers
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