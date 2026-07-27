Transitional Iute Bank to increase statutory capital by UAH 103.8 mln through additional share issue

The sole shareholder of PrJSC Transitional Bank Iute Bank decided on July 27, 2026, to increase its statutory capital through an additional issue of 103,800 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of UAH 1,000 each.

According to the bank’s report in the NSSMC information disclosure system, the amount of the statutory capital increase will be 35.2% of its current volume.

The shares will be placed exclusively to the sole shareholder of the bank, Estonia’s Iute Group AS. The bank will carry out the issue independently, and the issuance of preferred shares is not provided.

The placement price will correspond to the nominal value of the share and exceed its market value determined by the appraiser and approved by the shareholder, while payment will be made in funds.

The bank plans to direct 25% of the attracted resources to the development of information and technology infrastructure and remote service systems, and 75% to the acquisition of domestic government bonds and National Bank of Ukraine certificate deposits.

As reported, in February 2026, Iute Bank already increased its statutory capital by UAH 293 million through the issue of 293,000 ordinary registered shares with a par value of UAH 1,000.

In December 2025, the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund (IDGF) announced a competition for the best proposal regarding the resolution of RВС Bank, which the National Bank recognized as insolvent. Within the framework of this procedure, transitional Iute Bank was created. On January 15, 2026, the IDGF concluded an agreement on the sale of 100% of the shares of PrJSC Transitional Bank Iute Bank to the banking group Iute Group AS.