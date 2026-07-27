Russia destroys all gas stations on highway from Kharkiv to Poltava

Russia has destroyed all fuel filling complexes and stations along the highway from Kharkiv to Poltava, though there is neither a fuel nor a food crisis in the region, Kharkiv Regional Council Deputy Oleksandr Skoryk has said.

"The situation with gas stations is becoming more critical every day. For some reason, the enemy decided that gas stations on the Kharkiv-Poltava highway are important, and that by knocking them out, they will worsen our logistics. And all stations from Kharkiv to Poltava (approximately 150 km) are completely destroyed. Yesterday, the last one in the settlement of Valky (50 km from Kharkiv) was destroyed," Skoryk said on Espreso.TV.

He emphasized that everyone traveling this road must take into account the absence of gas stations.

At the same time, Skoryk noted that despite the destruction of more than 80 stations out of 200 destroyed overall across the country in Kharkiv and the region, there is no crisis in the region, neither fuel nor food.

"We live stably. We live, we fight, we are at war," the regional council deputy said.