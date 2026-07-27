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Ukraine's PM declares UAH 2.8 mln in Naftogaz leave and expenses

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Ukraine's PM declares UAH 2.8 mln in Naftogaz leave and expenses
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has declared UAH 2.8 million in compensation for unused vacation and business trip payments Naftogaz Ukrainy.

According to a notice on significant changes in property status in 2026, on July 16 he received UAH 2.396 million in compensation for unused vacation and UAH 366,960 for business trip expenses from Naftogaz Ukrainy.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Head of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine and approved a new Cabinet of Ministers upon his submission.

Koretsky declared UAH 32.3 million in income for 2025 as head of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

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