Koretsky discusses privatization, energy and transport financial support with EBRD president

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky discussed financial support projects for Ukraine, primarily in infrastructure restoration, energy, and transport, with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and the bank’s leadership.

"We discussed available financial support projects in detail. This applies primarily to energy, transport, and critical infrastructure restoration – specific projects with clear results for the country already this year. There are also systemic long-term projects. We will work together," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, the discussion also touched upon implementing the best standards of corporate governance in the public sector and supporting government initiatives regarding the privatization of state-owned banks and state enterprises.

"Grateful to the EBRD for its unwavering support of Ukraine. Since the beginning of this year alone, the volume of EBRD investments in projects in Ukraine has exceeded EUR 1.4 billion," Koretsky added.

As reported, in late June, Ukraine and the EBRD signed an agreement for EUR 90 million aimed at strengthening the protection of Ukraine’s energy system, restoring grid infrastructure, and forming reserves of critical equipment. The loan agreement also provides funding for the reconstruction of three large 330 kV substations, as well as the construction of a new substation in western Ukraine.

The EBRD is one of the key donors for projects aimed at protecting electricity transmission system facilities. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, partners have already directed over EUR 582 million to these goals and to forming reserves for NPC Ukrenergo.

At the URC 2026 Recovery Conference in Gdańsk (Poland), agreements were signed providing for over EUR 500 million in new investments and support for Ukraine from the EBRD.

Also on the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Director of EBRD in Ukraine Mark Magaletskyi, who leads the infrastructure sector, noted that Ukrzaliznytsia’s business model – which provided for cross-subsidizing passenger transportation at the expense of freight without state funding – reached its ceiling during the war and falling traffic volumes and requires change; decisions also need to be made regarding the adjustment of freight tariffs, which have not changed since 2022. He noted that restructuring this model is a condition for the company to continue attracting EBRD assistance, which has already provided UZ with over EUR 700 million since the start of Russian aggression, including EUR 54 million in grants.