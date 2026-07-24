Energy regulator to hike Ukrenergo power transmission rates on Aug 1 pending legal fix

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) will, by a resolution on July 28, increase the electricity transmission tariff for NPC Ukrenergo effective August 1, provided that by that time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law legislation eliminating the existing legal conflict.

"It is proposed that the Commission consider adopting the NEURC resolution... subject to the entry into force of draft law No. 14067, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 15, 2026... which includes an amendment resolving the issue of financing public service obligations (PSOs) to support electricity generation from renewable energy sources through January 1, 2030, and eliminating the legislative conflict," the regulator said in its explanatory note for the July 28 meeting.

As reported, on July 15 the Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 14067 at its second reading and in its entirety, which, among other things, eliminated the legislative conflict created by the law on integrating the electricity markets of Ukraine and the European Union.

"The adoption of draft law No. 14067 enables NEURC to return to the issue of increasing the transmission tariff for NPC Ukrenergo. Therefore, the transmission tariff will most likely be increased effective August 1," Andriy Zhupanyn, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee, wrote on his Enerhobudni Telegram channel.

On July 7, NEURC approved Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff effective August 1, 2026, at UAH 928.45/MWh (excluding VAT). This includes a tariff component of UAH 365.19/MWh to finance public service obligations aimed at increasing the share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

The draft resolution was approved with the proviso that the legislative conflict be eliminated.

However, NEURC declined to approve Ukrenergo's transmission tariff effective July 1 until the legislative conflict arising from the adoption of the market coupling law was resolved, as it made it impossible to compensate renewable energy producers through the system operator's tariff.

The text of the market coupling law No. 4834-IX included a provision prohibiting the inclusion of any public service obligations (PSOs) in Ukrenergo's tariff. Under the law, this provision was supposed to take effect on January 1, 2030. However, due to a technical error by the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee, it was not included in the list of provisions in the final clauses scheduled to enter into force on that date.

Ukrenergo cites several reasons for revising its tariffs. In particular, exchange rate growth has created an additional financial burden for the company, including with regard to fulfilling the public service obligations established by current legislation to support renewable electricity generation, whose tariff is denominated in euros.

To create the prerequisites for integrating Ukraine's electricity market with those of EU member states, on April 7, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 4834-IX, "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Implementation of European Law on Energy Market Integration, Enhancement of Security of Supply, and Competitiveness in the Energy Sector" (the market coupling law). The legislation amended the Law "On the Electricity Market" with respect to regulating mechanisms for integrating Ukraine's day-ahead and intraday electricity markets with the corresponding European markets.