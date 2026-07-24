Only 23% of tech shoppers buy exclusively in-store – Ukrainian retailer Comfy

Nearly 60% of Comfy customers who made purchases in physical stores had researched the product online in detail or compared prices beforehand, while 23% continue to choose consumer electronics exclusively in-store, according to a study conducted by Comfy.

"Today's customer no longer thinks in terms of channels. They expect a seamless experience at every stage of the purchasing journey. That is why at Comfy we view our website, mobile app, contact center, and physical stores as interconnected touchpoints within a single customer experience," said Tetiana Vasylenko, Comfy's Marketing Director.

According to her, the company continuously improves every customer touchpoint to make the selection and purchasing process as simple, convenient, and intuitive as possible, from AI-powered review summaries and online chatbots to parametric product selection tools, fast loan processing, and additional in-store services.

Interestingly, only about 20% of offline customers said their most recent purchase had been spontaneous. At the same time, this group is the most active online: 65% have experience shopping through digital platforms. The least active online audience consists of customers who always choose products in physical stores, although they also have experience using the company's online platforms, with 41% having made online purchases.

As for product research, 77% of Comfy customers studied product information on the company's website or mobile app before making a purchase in a physical store. Another 23% reviewed competitors' offers, 18% consulted specialized product reviews, and 13% had already used artificial intelligence tools to help select consumer electronics.

The study also explains why customers who search for products online still choose to visit a physical store. Contrary to a common stereotype, the reason is not distrust of digital channels. Thirty-nine percent of shoppers visit a store because they want to pick up the selected product immediately. Another 39% want to see the product in person, assess its dimensions, design, and color. Only 22% require consultation with a sales associate before making their final decision.

The most revealing stage of the customer journey proved to be the final purchase decision. In 78% of cases, customers purchased the product they had already selected during their online search. Another 19% changed only the color or modification after seeing the product in the store, while just 3% completely reconsidered their choice.

According to Comfy analysts, the findings confirm the global ROPO (Research Online, Purchase Offline) trend, under which customers research products in digital channels but complete their purchases in physical stores. For retailers, this means a shift in business strategy: online and offline channels are no longer competing for customers. The boundary between them is disappearing, and they are increasingly functioning as a single ecosystem in which the quality of the digital experience directly affects the performance of the traditional retail network.

Comfy operates 115 stores in 56 cities across Ukraine. Two additional store openings are planned by the end of the year.

According to the company, revenue totaled UAH 55.8 billion in 2025, up 17% from 2024. During the year, the company paid UAH 2.3 billion in taxes and mandatory payments to the state budget.

According to YouControl, Comfy Trade LLC is wholly owned by Comfy Holdings Limited (Cyprus), while its ultimate beneficiaries are Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul.