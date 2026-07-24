Philip Morris Ukraine transforms from PrJSC to LLC

Shareholders of PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine decided to transform the company into an LLC during a meeting on July 21, according to a company statement in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

"The company has initiated the procedure of transforming PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine into a limited liability company. This decision is related to improving the corporate governance system and simplifying corporate procedures," Anzhelika Hudshen, Legal Director of Philip Morris Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

She explained that in 2024-2025, corporate legislation in Ukraine was substantially updated, introducing new requirements for the operations of joint-stock companies. These requirements apply equally to companies planning to list shares on stock exchanges and to private joint-stock companies that do not participate in the stock market. Since Philip Morris Ukraine does not carry out and does not plan a public offering of shares, transitioning to the LLC organizational and legal form is the most effective solution for optimizing corporate governance, Hudshen noted.

"At the same time, this is exclusively about changing the organizational and legal form. The company continues to operate as usual, and all rights and obligations automatically transfer to the successor in accordance with the legislation. There are no practical changes for employees, clients, partners, and counterparties," the legal director emphasized.

She added that the EDROPOU code, location, and name of the company remain unchanged, existing contracts remain in force, and the entry in the Unified State Register regarding the company being "in the state of termination" means exclusively the beginning of the legal transformation procedure, rather than the cessation of the company’s activities.

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994 and is one of the largest taxpayers. In 2024, the company opened a new factory in Lviv region, investing $30 million and creating 250 jobs.

In late January 2026, part of the company’s Kharkiv factory, operations at which had been suspended since February 24, 2022, was damaged as a result of a night missile strike. The company preliminarily estimates damages at $16 million. Meanwhile, on the night of July 8, due to Russian shelling, the company lost a finished goods warehouse in Kyiv.

According to its annual report, in 2025 PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine reduced its revenue by 19.9% to UAH 17.30685 billion, but posted a net profit of UAH 660.71 million compared to a net loss of UAH 1.19735 billion a year earlier.