Kyivstar and Ministry of Economy sign memorandum to support MSBs and digitalize business-state interaction

Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications operator in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for the support of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSBs), the exchange of expertise, and the implementation of initiatives in the development of digital services, the use of open data, and information technologies.

According to a release published on Friday, the memorandum is concluded for a term of two years with the possibility of its extension.

Within the framework of cooperation, the parties also plan to implement joint educational, advisory, and analytical projects to support entrepreneurship.

It is anticipated that the first joint project will be the integration of a survey from the state platform "Pulse" into the "Kyivstar Business Hub". This is expected to enable the involvement of more entrepreneurs in providing feedback and help the state identify challenges faced by businesses.

Kyivstar expects that placing the survey on the company’s platform will expand business participation in the dialogue with the state and contribute to the formulation of solutions for economic development.

"Such joint initiatives with the private sector accelerate the digitalization of business-state interaction and form a more transparent and convenient environment for doing business in Ukraine," the release quoted Oleksandr Tsybort, Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization, as saying.

Earlier, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland, Kyivstar, together with the Ministry of Economy and the telecommunications holding VEON, which is the mobile operator’s largest shareholder, signed a memorandum of understanding on the intention to create an AI Data Center – a sovereign artificial intelligence data center – in Ukraine.

In the first quarter of 2026, Kyivstar increased its consolidated EBITDA profit by 28.5% to UAH 7.5 billion, while its revenue during this period grew by 31.3% to UAH 13.9 billion.

In 2025, the Kyivstar group increased its EBITDA profit by 30% to UAH 27 billion with a 30.3% revenue growth to UAH 48.2 billion, including in the fourth quarter of last year, when EBITDA increased by 23.1% to UAH 7.2 billion with a 30.1% revenue growth to UAH 13.5 billion.