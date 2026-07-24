NovaPay increases transfer volume by 41%, number by 12% in H1 2026

The volume of transfers through the international financial service NovaPay (NovaPay trademark) grew by 41% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, reaching UAH 391 billion, the company reported on Friday.

According to the report, the number of transfers increased by 12% to 258 million.

Citing acting CEO of NovaPay Ihor Prykhodko, the press release notes that over the six months of this year, the financial service paid 19% more taxes and fees compared to the same period last year, totaling UAH 905 million.

As reported, in the first quarter of 2026, NovaPay increased its transfer volume by 53% compared to the first quarter of 2025 to over UAH 200 billion, while the number of transactions grew by 12% to 126 million.

During January-March 2026, the company transferred about UAH 540 million to the state budget, which is 32% more than in the corresponding period of 2025.

In 2025, NovaPay increased its revenue by 10.4% to UAH 10.01 billion, while its net profit decreased by 22% to UAH 2.58 billion.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and provides online and offline financial services at Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, the company became the first non-banking financial institution in Ukraine to receive an expanded NBU license, allowing it to open accounts and issue cards, and at the end of last year, it became the first non-bank to launch its own financial application with a wide range of financial services.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for about 22.7% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.