Majority shareholders of Kharkiv Biscuit Factory initiate squeeze-out

Shareholders of PJSC Kharkiv Biscuit Factory, who jointly own 98.4208% of its shares, have concluded a joint action agreement and announced their intention to implement a mandatory buyout procedure for shares from minority shareholders (squeeze-out).

The joint action agreement was concluded on July 20, the majority shareholders reported in the disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

The composition of these owners of the Kharkiv Biscuit Factory includes its director Alla Kovalenko (1.8279%), Oksana Kovalenko (0.9087%), PJSC "Sloboda" controlled by them and headed by Alla Kovalenko (91.8271%), as well as Stanislav Kovalenko (0.4217%) and JSC "VCIICF 'Samum Group'" (3.4354%) of Elnur Mekhtiyev.

The announcement notes that the highest purchase price of the factory's shares over the past 12 months was UAH 300 per common share, which, taking into account 2 million 186.85 thousand common and 124 thousand preferred shares, corresponds to a company capitalization of about UAH 693.3 million.

At the same time, the price for the mandatory sale of shares will be determined after the submission of the squeeze-out notice, the document states.