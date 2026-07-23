Nova Post Poland starts cooperation with Orlen Paczka featuring 15,000 pickup points in Poland

Nova Post in Poland has started cooperation with Orlen Paczka, a network of about 6,500 pickup points and 8,500 parcel lockers, according to the company’s post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"We are constantly improving logistics solutions that contribute to business development and ensure convenience for customers at every stage of delivery," emphasized the company, which previously cooperated with InPost, Poland’s largest network, which has more than 35,000 pickup points, of which more than 27,000 are parcel lockers.

In turn, Orlen Paczka reported that the partnership with Nova Post is another step toward opening its infrastructure to companies operating on the international market.

According to the release, the service is available for delivering S, M, and L size parcels weighing up to 20 kg.

CEO of Nova Post in Poland Jakub Karoń said in an interview with Wiadomości Handlowe in June of this year that the company had a total of 122 branches throughout Poland, including 30 own branches, 16 franchise branches, 31 mini-branches, and 45 PUDO branches, and its plan for 2026 is to open approximately 300 more branches. He noted that the Polish parcel locker market is oversaturated, so Nova Post currently has no plans to create its own network, choosing instead to develop in this market through partnerships.

Polish concern Orlen launched the postal service Orlen Paczka with its own pickup points and parcel lockers in 2021. In 2024, the service entered into a strategic partnership with Allegro, the largest Polish marketplace.

As reported, last year the NOVA group handled 522 million shipments, including 29 million in Europe. The group, which is currently ranked 30th in the world by parcel volume among express deliveries and post offices, sets a goal to enter the top twenty by 2030 and increase the number of shipments to 2 billion.

Co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klymov noted during the NV Dialogues dedicated to European integration that Nova Post Europe from the NOVA group plans to double its network of branches in Europe in 2026 and maintain the focus of its strategy on ensuring maximum delivery speed.

During the first half of 2026, 239 new service points were opened in Europe, bringing the total number of Nova Post’s own points abroad to more than 950 units. The leaders in expansion pace in the first half of the year were Moldova with 112 new service points and Poland with 80. In addition, 5 partner pickup points of Nova Post opened in New York in June.