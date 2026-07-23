Epicenter retail chain opens flagship E.PIC kids store in Kyiv

Epicenter has opened a flagship E.PIC children’s goods store in a new format at the Epicenter shopping center located at 6V Berkovetska Street in Kyiv, the company’s press service reported.

"We see that products aimed at kidults have been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years, so we created a space that will appeal not only to children but also to adults. At the same time, our primary goal remains to offer families everything they need for children’s development, education, creativity, and leisure in one place," the press service quoted Olena Soloviova, Director of the Children’s Goods Division at the Epicenter chain, as saying.

According to the press release, the new store covers 2,400 square meters and offers an ассортимент of 60,000 SKUs. The store features products for infants, toys, children’s vehicles, furniture, clothing, footwear, and textiles from Ukrainian and international manufacturers.

The new E.PIC store has expanded its kidult section with collectible toys, board games, and construction sets. In addition, a bookstore has been opened there for the first time.

The store also includes a toy testing area, a children’s hair salon, and a mother-and-child room.

As reported, Epicenter introduced the new E.PIC children’s store format in 2020. The chain operates both as standalone full-format stores and as shop-in-shop departments within Epicenter shopping centers. At present, children’s goods are available in virtually all 72 Epicenter and Nova Linia shopping centers, as well as in neighborhood-format stores, including Epicenter Express.

The Epicenter Group is an omnichannel ecosystem comprising the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, Epicenter Agro agricultural holding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile manufacturing plants, the Osmoloda CSM woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.

As of the beginning of 2026, the retailer’s network comprised 72 shopping centers across Ukraine. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, nine Epicenter shopping centers in various regions of Ukraine have been completely destroyed. One additional shopping center remains in temporarily occupied territory, while another 14 company facilities have sustained damage.