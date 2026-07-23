Ukraine receives $690 mln second tranche under IMF EFF deal – PM

Ukraine has received the second tranche of about $690 million from the IMF under a new four-year program on Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"The funds have already arrived in the state budget and will be directed to support macro-financial stability, in particular for financing priority expenditures," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

As reported, on July 20, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine, allowing the immediate disbursement of SDR 503 million (about $690 million) of the second tranche, but noted the non-fulfillment of several performance criteria and warned against backtracking on reforms.