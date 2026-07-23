Gas, electricity rates in Ukraine frozen until martial law ends – ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has stated that gas and electricity tariffs will not be increased until martial law is lifted.

"Our principled position remains unchanged: the moratorium on utility tariff increases remains in force in Ukraine, and a full transition to market-based pricing will only be possible after martial law ends," the ministry said.

The ministry said it is jointly preparing a roadmap for energy sector reform with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is to be completed by the end of 2026. The work involves analytical and planning activities rather than the introduction of new prices.

The document primarily provides for an enhanced social protection mechanism, including expanded subsidies and targeted assistance for vulnerable households, which will become operational before any potential tariff changes are introduced.

As reported, Ukraine may begin the process of gradually increasing household electricity and gas tariffs in 2027 after developing the appropriate social protection programs.

This is outlined in the updated Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies under Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the completion of the program’s first review.