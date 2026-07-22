Median apartment price in Ukraine up 3% in H1 2026

The median apartment price in Ukraine increased by 3% in January-June 2026 to $61,000, with Uzhhorod almost catching up to the capital in housing prices, according to an OLX study.

According to the platform’s analytical center, the apartment purchase market in Ukraine showed moderate growth in the first half of 2026. The number of listings increased by 4%, the average number of responses per listing rose by 3%, and the median apartment price in dollars went up by 3% to stand at $61,090 as of June.

The most noticeable increase in the cost of one-room apartments on the secondary market was recorded in Vinnytsia (+11%), Khmelnytsky (+9%), as well as Chernivtsi and Zaporizhia (+7% each). Price decreases were observed in Kherson (-13%), Rivne (-4%), and Kyiv (-3%).

Kyiv has managed to retain first place in real estate prices ($75,040 median for a one-room apartment), with Uzhhorod in second place ($74,749) and Lviv in third ($73,805). The lowest prices are in Kherson ($13,235), Zaporizhia ($15,935), and Mykolaiv ($20,217).

In Ukraine’s largest cities, the price dynamics for one-room apartments varied by district. The most uniform price growth was observed in Odesa, where apartments went up in price across all districts by 2-4%. The most expensive offer is in Prymorsky district ($65,449), and the most affordable is in Peresypsky district ($32,388).

In Kharkiv, the largest growth was recorded in Industrialny (+15%, to $23,678), Slobidsky (+13%, to $24,363), and Osnoviansky (+11%, to $34,403) districts.

In Lviv, most districts also showed an increase in housing costs, with the most tangible appreciation occurring in Zaliznychny (+12%, to $72,874) and Frankivsky (+9%, to $75,320) districts.

At the same time, prices in Kyiv mostly remained stable or decreased, most notably in Dniprovsky district (-10%). Pechersky remains the most expensive ($163,134) and Desniansky the most affordable ($44,859).

The dynamics were most divergent in Dnipro: depending on the district, price changes ranged from +17% in Soborny ($43,926) to -22% in Shevchenkivsky district ($31,998).