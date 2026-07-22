Maersk temporarily suspends operations at Chornomorsk port due to Russian shellings

Danish company Maersk has temporarily suspended the further provision of service to Ukraine via the Chornomorsk Fishery Port (CFP) due to Russian shellings of its infrastructure.

"We are forced to inform you that due to the current situation affecting our operational activity, the feeder operator is unable to continue providing service to Ukraine via the Chornomorsk Fishery Port," Maersk Ukraine said in a statement on Telegram.

It is noted that the MEDKON MIRA V.629 vessel with import cargo will be redirected and unloaded at the port of Constanta (Romania) in accordance with applicable terms.

In addition, all import shipments with Chornomorsk as the port of discharge that are currently in Port Said (Egypt) or are yet to arrive there are also planned to be redirected to Constanta.

"If Constanta is not an acceptable place of discharge for your cargo, please submit a Change of Destination (COD) request," the company added.

Regarding exports from Ukraine, Maersk offers clients free booking cancellation without penalties or making changes to it. For cargoes with the Gate In status, a change of the loading port from Chornomorsk to Constanta is provided while maintaining the current ocean freight rate.

"We sincerely thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this temporary operational restriction," the company emphasized.

In turn, MSC Ukraine also reported on Telegram that its office is temporarily closed, while the team continues to work remotely until further notice, and all business processes are carried out as usual.

As reported, Russian forces launched a strike with three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles on the civilian dry-cargo vessel GOLDEN LEO (flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, owned by Turkey), resulting in the deaths of 10 people, including a Ukrainian pilot of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha previously stated that the latest wave of attacks was not an isolated incident. Ahead of this, Russia attacked another foreign merchant vessel under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea, resulting in one death and three injuries.

Maersk is the largest international corporation and a global leader in ocean container shipping and logistics with its headquarters in Copenhagen. It operates a fleet of hundreds of vessels and manages supply chains in more than 130 countries.