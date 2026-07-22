Cooperation with Azerbaijan on gas supplies and strengthening Europe's energy security to expand - ambassador

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husev expects new opportunities to open up for deepening energy cooperation between the countries following the meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani joint intergovernmental commission scheduled for this autumn under the leadership of the heads of relevant agencies.

"This autumn, the next meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani joint intergovernmental commission, headed by the energy ministers of our countries, is scheduled. Based on the results of last year’s meeting, a contract was signed for the supply of a pilot volume of gas from Azerbaijan, which Ukraine received via the Trans-Balkan route. And for us, of course, high-quality preparation for the next meeting of the economic commission and the opening of new opportunities for deepening cooperation in the energy sector between Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan are important," Husev said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering a question about the prospects for supplying Azerbaijani gas and petroleum products to Ukraine directly or through swap schemes, he noted the extreme importance of the agreement signed last year between the Ukrainian company Naftogaz and the Azerbaijani company SOCAR on the supply of natural gas to Ukraine through Turkey and the Trans-Balkan corridor.

"This acquires special value in the context of the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to store this gas and its subsequent supply to Ukrainian consumers, as well as consumers in other countries of Central and Eastern Europe," the diplomat emphasized, adding that cooperation between Naftogaz and SOCAR is developing in this context.

When asked about the transit of Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system, Husev replied that energy cooperation is one of the foundations of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, and a number of cooperation projects in the field of gas and oil supply and storage are currently being discussed. "Therefore, a relevant working group is now operating, and a constructive dialogue is underway aimed at strengthening the energy security of both Ukraine and Europe," he said.

The ambassador added that Azerbaijan is expanding its presence in the European oil and gas market. "And, of course, Ukraine’s strategic location and our underground gas storage facilities play a strategic role in strengthening Europe’s energy security. Therefore, I believe such cooperation will expand," Husev said.