Azerbaijan interested in joint production of energy equipment, food, participation in recovery – ambassador

Azerbaijani companies are already participating in the recovery of Ukraine following Russian shelling and are interested in developing cooperation in this area, as well as in energy, mining, logistics, the agro-industrial complex, and digital technologies, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husev has said.

"The greatest interest of Azerbaijani business today is concentrated in the following sectors: energy, minerals, the mining industry, and the restoration of critical infrastructure; infrastructure, construction, and urban recovery; the agro-industrial complex and processing; logistics and transport; digital technologies and telecommunications," Husev said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that Azerbaijan already has experience in assisting Ukraine after Russian attacks on the energy system, in particular through the transfer of transformers, generators, and other equipment, and called joint Ukrainian-Azerbaijani production of energy equipment promising. "The next logical step could be the participation of Azerbaijani companies not only in urgent repairs, but also in the joint production of energy equipment, as well as the modernization of Ukrainian energy: the construction of new facilities, the development of distributed generation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. We are already conducting such a dialogue with our Azerbaijani partners," the diplomat said.

He also said Azerbaijan’s extensive and successful experience in the restoration and development of infrastructure, construction, and urban rebuilding using the example of Karabakh, which is of interest to Ukraine despite the larger scale.

"There is an interest of Azerbaijani companies in participating in the restoration of Ukraine, and Azerbaijan is already significantly helping to restore the city of Irpin, which was liberated from Russian occupation. In particular, thanks to Azerbaijani assistance and support from SOCAR, the polyclinic and the Irpin Humanitarian Lyceum ‘Lingvist’, named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, were restored. Joint work is underway to implement four new social projects for the Irpin community," Husev said.

In the agricultural sphere, according to him, joint ventures in the areas of grain and oilseed processing, food production, agricultural export logistics, irrigation, and agrotechnology could be promising.

"In the logistics and transport sector, given the active development of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani companies are interested in expanding transport opportunities between Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. Ukraine should become an important link in this route after the restoration of full-scale operation of Black Sea logistics," the ambassador stressed.

The sphere of digital technologies and telecommunications is also promising for cooperation, according to the diplomat. Husev cited the successful example of NEQSOL Holding and the development of Vodafone Ukraine.

"In general, I would characterize the situation as follows: Azerbaijani business views Ukraine not only as new opportunities during reconstruction, but as a long-term economic strategic partner," Husev said.