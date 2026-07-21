Ukrnafta and EBRD start construction of 250 MW CHP plant

Ukrnafta PJSC, in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is beginning the process of building a modern gas cogeneration power plant to support the Integrated Power System of Ukraine (IPS-U).

"The new CHP plant will use combined cycle gas and steam turbine technology with a gross electrical capacity of about 250 MW," Ukrnafta reported on Tuesday.

The specified project will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and centralized heat to the local community at its location and to the IPS-U both in the main mode and in the power system auxiliary services mode.

"Currently, in close cooperation with the EBRD, Ukrnafta is holding the second round of market consultations with potential manufacturers and suppliers of the necessary equipment," the company noted.

All procurement within the framework of constructing the new CHP plant complies with the provisions of the EBRD procurement policies and rules.

"We invite reliable partners to cooperate in ensuring the energy resilience of Ukraine," Ukrnafta emphasized.

As reported, Ukrnafta at URC 2026 in Gdańsk (Poland) in June of this year also signed a grant agreement with the EBRD for EUR 44.6 million for the construction of 62 MW of distributed generation.

Ukrnafta PJSC is Ukraine’s largest oil-producing company, which carries out a full cycle of operations in the field of production: exploration, oil and gas extraction, provision of oilfield services, and management of the largest network of filling station complexes in Ukraine, UKRNAFTA.

The company’s balance sheet includes more than 1,106 oil and 131 gas wells.

The shareholders of Ukrnafta PJSC are Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and is implementing a large-scale business transformation.

According to the results of 2025, Ukrnafta became the leader of the mining industry with a turnover of UAH 99.6 billion, as reflected in the Opendatabot Top Enterprises Index.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is the largest network of filling station complexes in Ukraine, numbering nearly 700 stations and entering the top 3 in terms of fuel sales volumes. The network consolidates stations that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell, and U.Go brands.