Epicenter shopping center destroyed in Sumy as result of Russia's strike

As a result of another Russian attack on the night of July 21, the Epicenter shopping center in Sumy completely burned down; there are no dead or injured, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, at around 22:30, as a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out in one of the trading departments of the shopping center. Due to an extremely high level of danger and repeated strikes, rescuers could not start extinguishing it for a long time. Eventually, the fire completely destroyed the shopping center building. As of morning, State Emergency Service units continue to work at the scene.

"The Epicenter shopping center in Sumy with a total area of over 23,000 sq m opened its doors on November 1, 2014. For the company, this is not just a lost building; it is a place that for almost 12 years was part of the life of Sumy, a workplace for hundreds of people and a space where thousands of townspeople came every day to furnish their homes, build, repair, and plan their future. The company expresses its sincere gratitude to the rescuers who, risking their own lives under the threat of repeated attacks, continued to perform their duty. We will also do everything possible to support our employees who lost their jobs and to overcome the consequences of this latest act of Russian terror as quickly as possible," the release states.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, nine Epicenter shopping centers in various regions of Ukraine have been completely destroyed. Another shopping center remains in the temporarily occupied territory, and 14 company facilities have suffered damage. A logistics hub in the Kyiv region was also destroyed. The total area of destroyed, occupied, and damaged facilities is about 660,000 sq m.

The Epicenter group of companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that unites the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agricultural holding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile plants, the CBM Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities. As of the beginning of 2026, the retailer's network unites 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the participants of Epicenter K LLC are Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).