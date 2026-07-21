Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv region over three days

Over the past three days, Russia has purposefully attacked gas production facilities of the Naftogaz group in Kharkiv region, the company reported on Tuesday.

"On Sunday, as a result of a strike on one of the production assets, a fire broke out. SES rescuers promptly extinguished it. The damaged equipment had to be stopped, which led to the loss of a part of gas production volumes," the group noted.

In turn, on Monday morning, the enemy attacked another facility. Numerous destructions were recorded. Company specialists are assessing the scale of damage and the possibility of restoring equipment operation.

Naftogaz emphasized that during both attacks, employees were in shelters. There are no casualties.

"Russia purposefully strikes facilities that provide the country with gas in order to disrupt preparations for winter and create problems during the heating season. The Naftogaz group is doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of such attacks for the country and ensure sufficient gas resources," acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko said.

He thanked the SES rescuers for their quick reaction and extinguishing of the fire.

Currently, specialists are already assessing the consequences of the strikes and will do everything possible to restore the operation of the damaged facilities, he added.

As reported, Russia from the morning of Friday, July 17, and throughout almost the entire day massively attacked the production assets of the Naftogaz group in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions using various types of drones.