About 1.8 GW of distributed gas generation installed in Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

According to regional data, as of July 21, 2026, about 1.8 GW of distributed gas generation has been installed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"As part of the implementation of regional resilience plans, 388.8 MW of gas generation capacities have been commissioned since March 2026. Construction work is ongoing on 247 units with a total capacity of 532.2 MW," the agency SAID.

The leader in the installation of gas cogeneration units is Kyiv region, where over 219 MW has been installed. More than 100 MW of capacities have been installed in Cherkasy (129.3 MW), Dnipropetrovsk (118.2 MW), Volyn (113.6 MW), Ivano-Frankivsk (108.8 MW), Sumy (103.6 MW), and Zakarpattia (100.3 MW) regions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in addition to gas cogeneration, renewable energy capacities, in particular wind (WPP) and solar generation (SPP), continue to grow in Ukraine.

"In the first half of 2026 alone, 414.8 MW of WPPs (70 units) were put into operation. The total capacity of installed WPPs currently stands at 1.115 GW. Most of it is in Mykolaiv region (over 400 MW) and Odesa region (over 200 MW)," the ministry reported.

At the same time, according to Ukrenergo National Power Company (NPC), the total SPP capacity in Ukraine currently reaches 7.3 GW (5.4 GW producers + 2.25 GW active consumers). The largest volumes are in Dnipropetrovsk region (947 MW), Mykolaiv region (782 MW), and Odesa region (515 MW).

"In parallel with the expansion of generating capacities, energy storage technologies are developing rapidly in Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy specifically emphasized.

Over the past year, the total capacity of energy storage systems (ESS) has increased more than 300-fold to over 600 MW. ESS serve as an additional tool for balancing the energy system and utilizing energy produced by green generation. By accumulating excess solar generation during the day, ESS discharge it into the grid in the evening or morning during periods of peak consumption.