Turnover of Budhouse Group shopping centers increases by 24% in H1 2026

Budhouse Group shopping centers demonstrated growth in key operational indicators in January-June 2026, with total visitor traffic increasing by 8% compared to the same period in 2025, and turnover by 24% in hryvnia terms, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The company noted that positive dynamics were achieved despite security challenges related to regular shelling of Ukrainian cities, as well as adverse weather conditions and a late start to the spring season.

Budhouse Group shopping centers were visited by nearly 13 million people during January-June 2026, which is 8% more than in the corresponding period of 2025. The main growth driver was the Nikolsky shopping center in Kharkiv, where attendance increased by 12%. In May 2026, the complex restored its 2021 performance levels, reaching about 1 million visitors per month.

Gradual growth in visitor traffic was also recorded at the Lubava and Forum Lviv shopping centers, although the pace was more moderate.

The total turnover of Budhouse Group shopping centers in the first half of 2026 amounted to UAH 8.4 billion, which is 24% more than in the same period of 2025. In euro terms, growth was 12%. Among the company’s properties, the Nikolsky shopping center also showed the highest dynamics, with its turnover in euro increasing by 21%.

Vacancy rates for Budhouse Group complexes remained at less than 1%. In particular, the vacancy rate at Forum Lviv remains at zero. At the same time, stores of the Inditex group brands and H&M are currently not operating at the Nikolsky shopping center.

Tenant rotation at the Nikolsky and Lubava shopping centers during the reporting period was insignificant.

The most significant changes in the tenant structure occurred at Forum Lviv, where a number of relocations were implemented during the first half of the year, and stores of more than 10 new brands were opened.

Budhouse Group is a full-cycle company engaged in investing, developing, and managing sustainable real estate assets. Since 2009, it has opened four shopping centers: Fabrika (Kherson), Lubava (Cherkasy), Forum (Lviv), and Nikolsky (Kharkiv), as well as the Khortitsa Palace hotel (Zaporizhia). Linden Luxury Residences were put into operation in the spring of 2023.