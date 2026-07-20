Over 18 million sq m of road surface restored in Ukraine since beginning of 2026

On roads of national importance, more than 18 million sq m of road surface has already been restored since the beginning of 2026, with the largest volumes of work completed in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine has said.

"Every day, about 550 road workers are working on the highways. In most regions, repairs are being carried out by the ‘map’ paving method, which allows for the rapid restoration of traffic on the most damaged sections," the ministry noted on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Work is also ongoing on key international and national routes, namely: M-06 Kyiv-Chop, M-19 Domanove-Kovel-Chernivtsi-Terebleche, M-30 Stryi-Uman-Dnipro-Izvaryne, and others.

Among other projects, Zhytomyr region is in the final stage of asphalting the Berdychiv bypass. Specifically, on a 13 km section of the M-21 Vystupovychi-Zhytomyr – Mohyliv-Podilsky road, the surface has been completely renewed, and work is underway to arrange shoulders, exits, fencing, and road markings.

In addition, over 310,000 sq m of surface has been repaired on the M-03 Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky road since the beginning of the year.

The ministry specified that in Sumy region, repairs have been completed on individual sections of the H-07 Sumy-Kyiv, H-12 Sumy-Poltava, R-60 Krolevets-Konotop-Romny-Pyriatyn, and R-61 Baturyn-Konotop-Sumy roads, totaling about 40 km in length.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, large-map repairs have been completed on the H-09 Mukachevo-Lviv and H-10 Stryi-Mamalyha roads. Meanwhile, in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 152,000 sq m of surface has been restored on the R-51 Merefa-Lozova-Pavlohrad road over a section of more than 35 km.

As reported on July 1, more than 16 million sq m of road surface had been restored since the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of June, it was noted that the government had allocated an additional UAH 3.5 billion from the state budget reserve fund for urgent repairs of local roads.