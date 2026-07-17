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Revenue from 'Google tax' rises nearly 8% in euros, 24.5% in dollars in H1 2026 – service

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Revenue from 'Google tax' rises nearly 8% in euros, 24.5% in dollars in H1 2026 – service

Non-resident companies providing electronic services to Ukrainian consumers paid value-added tax (VAT) totalling EUR82.4 million and $106.7 million, Acting Head of the State Tax Service Lesia Karnaukh has reported on Facebook on Friday.

According to her, this amounts to UAH 8.9 billion. Compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by EUR 5.9 million (7.7%) and $21 million (24.5%), respectively.

"Every day, each of us interacts with global digital platforms countless times. Without leaving home, we buy music, games, movies, and educational apps. Every such purchase contributes to the budget," Karnaukh said.

According to her, as of July 1, 2026, there were a total of 157 non-resident companies registered as VAT payers, 16 of which were registered in 2026.

The largest taxpayers are Google, Apple, Valve, Meta, Sony, Etsy, and Netflix.

#vat #state_tax_service #karnaukh #google_tax
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