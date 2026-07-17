Preparing for winter, ensuring sufficient gas reserves, maintaining stable operations amid shelling – priorities of Naftogaz's head

Among the key tasks of Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the company’s commercial director, is preparing for the winter season, ensuring sufficient gas reserves, and maintaining the reliable operation of the Group’s enterprises amid shelling by Russia, the company has reported.

"The key tasks of the acting chairman of the board will be to maintain a rapid pace of preparations for the heating season, ensure sufficient gas reserves in storage facilities, and restore and ensure the reliable operation of oil and gas infrastructure amid systematic Russian attacks," the company stated in a Friday announcement on its website.

In addition, the statement notes that he must continue implementing strategic agreements with international partners regarding the diversification of gas supply sources and routes, as well as the development of financial mechanisms for purchasing equipment for restoration – goals achieved by the Naftogaz team last year.

As previously reported, following the Prime Minister’s July 16 appointment of the company’s CEO Serhiy Koretsky (who had held the position since May 2025), Naftogaz’s supervisory board appointed Serhiy Fedorenko as acting chairman of the Naftogaz Management Board, a member of its management board and commercial director.