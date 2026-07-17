Energoatom for increased pressure on Russia for de-occupation of Zaporizhia NPP

National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom, the operator of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, has called to increase pressure on the aggressor state Russia for the demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP (ZNPP) and the city of Enerhodar, and not to succumb to Russian information manipulations.

Energoatom made this statement following information in Russian media about the death of Oleksandr Yakovlev, who was listed as the chief engineer of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhia NPP, as a result of shelling.

"The Zaporizhia NPP was and remains a Ukrainian nuclear facility. Its only legitimate operator is Energoatom, and any appointments made by the occupation authorities are legally void and create no legal consequences (…) This person (Oleksandr Yakovlev – IF-U) was never the legitimate chief engineer of the Zaporizhia NPP. The only legitimate chief engineer of the station is Denys Martynenko," Energoatom said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The NPP operator emphasized that returning the Zaporizhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine is the only guarantee for restoring nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine and Europe.

As noted in the report, Russia continues to use the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP not only as an instrument of nuclear blackmail but also as a platform for information manipulations, attempting to create the illusion of legitimate management of a Ukrainian nuclear facility.

"Any statements or reports concerning the activities of the Zaporizhia NPP administration created by the occupiers must be viewed exclusively through the prism of the fact that the station is under illegal occupation, and all appointments made by the aggressor state are legally void," Energoatom stressed.

It also emphasized that Russia has systematically pushed out the legitimate Ukrainian personnel from the station, removing the last competent employees of Energoatom from work in February 2024, including licensed specialists who ensured the safe operation of the nuclear facility.

Energoatom specified that before the occupation, approximately 11,000 highly qualified Ukrainian nuclear workers were employed at the Zaporizhia NPP, who had for decades ensured the safe operation of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Instead, as the Ukrainian operator noted, Rosatom, lacking a sufficient number of trained specialists, staffed the occupied station with workers without proper education, experience in nuclear facilities, and the necessary professional competencies.

"For the nuclear industry, such personnel policy is unacceptable and poses an additional threat to nuclear and radiation safety," it indicated.

The company assured that despite all attempts by the occupiers to deprive the Zaporizhia NPP of its legitimate personnel, it has managed to preserve the station’s unique human potential, and after the de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP, these Ukrainian nuclear workers will be ready to return to the station immediately and ensure its safe operation under the management of the sole legitimate operator – Energoatom.

The company also pointed out that the Board of Governors and the General Conference of the IAEA have repeatedly demanded that Russia cease illegal management of the Zaporizhia NPP, withdraw military and other personnel from the station, and return the facility to the control of the competent authorities of Ukraine.

"Russia is consciously ignoring these decisions, continuing to violate international law and create unprecedented risks for nuclear safety," Energoatom summarized.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejected Russia’s accusations regarding Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the death of the so-called chief engineer of the Zaporizhia NPP, Oleksandr Yakovlev, and his driver due to a drone strike near the station.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized the absence of "any independent confirmation of the Russian version or evidence of Ukraine’s involvement," and that "information from Russian occupation structures cannot be considered reliable."

Europe’s largest Zaporizhia NPP has been occupied by Russia since March 4, 2022; it has not generated electricity since September of that year. To meet its own needs, the Zaporizhia NPP receives electricity from the Unified Energy System of Ukraine.

As acting Chairman of the Management Board of NNEGC Energoatom Pavlo Kovtoniuk noted, Ukraine has been providing electricity for the station’s own needs throughout all the years of the Zaporizhia NPP’s occupation, which amounts to 40-50 MW per hour.