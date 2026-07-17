Ukrzaliznytsia and Spain's Renfe to jointly work on developing passenger and freight transport

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and the national railway operator of Spain, Renfe, have agreed on strategic cooperation that provides for the development of freight and passenger transport, the company reported on Friday.

"Ukrzaliznytsia and Renfe, the national railway operator of Spain, which has over 80 years of experience in passenger transport and over 30 years of operating high-speed trains, have agreed on strategic cooperation," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote on its Telegram channel.

It is expected that the agreement will focus on the implementation of automatic track gauge change technologies, the organization of connection points between different systems, and planning the development of European gauge lines.

Among other things, the companies will work on the possibilities of preparing and organizing passenger routes on 1,435 mm gauge lines in Ukraine, both on already constructed lines and on sections that are being built or planned for construction.

Furthermore, the memorandum provides for cooperation in the field of freight transport and intermodal logistics between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

"Ukrzaliznytsia, for its part, will share its unique experience in ensuring the continuity of transport, operational restoration of infrastructure, and the resilience of the railway system in the conditions of a full-scale war," the message says.

As part of the joint work, technical teams will exchange experience regarding modern traffic control and safety systems, increasing throughput capacity, and the quality of services for passengers and freight shippers.

The parties will also work on the further development of barrier-free infrastructure and rolling stock for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups.

Ukrzaliznytsia specified that the cooperation is secured by a memorandum with Renfe’s subsidiary, Renfe Proyectos Internacionales Sociedad Mercantil Estatal (RPI).