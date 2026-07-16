Two investors plan to buy 9.99% stakes each in Ukrainian Capital Bank

Vitaliy Kshanovsky and Oleksiy Kominarets intend to purchase 18.04 million common registered shares each of Ukrainian Capital Bank, which corresponds to 9.989577% of its authorized capital, according to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's disclosure system.

It is noted that Kshanovsky, Kominarets, and their affiliates do not currently hold any shares in the bank.

According to the National Bank, as of June 1, 2026, Ukrainian Capital Bank ranked 47th (UAH 2.64 billion) among 58 solvent banks in terms of total assets. The bank's authorized capital is UAH 200.0 million.

As of the beginning of this year, its largest shareholders, either directly or indirectly, were Serhiy Belashov, who owns 48.92% of the shares; his wife, Liliana, who owns 10.0%; her mother, Daria Zlydar, who owns 1.5%; Natalia Kiva some 10.0%, Yevhen Burlyka some 9.9896%, Dana Zadorozhniuk some 9.9896%, Sviatoslav Nedoshovenko some 4.99%, Larysa Tykhomyrova some 3.01%. Approximately another 1.6% is held by 14 individuals.

The share packages planned for acquisition correspond to the stakes held by Burlyka and Zadorozhniuk, although this is not specified in the sellers' notices.