Ukraine's imports of agricultural harvesting, threshing machinery fall 6.4% in six months

The volume of imports into Ukraine of machinery for harvesting and threshing agricultural crops, lawn and hay mowers, and machines for sorting eggs and fruit (UKTZED 8433 classification) to Ukraine in January-June 2026 decreased by 6.4% year-over-year, falling to $255.1 million.

According to statistics from the State Customs Service, Germany remained the largest supplier of such machinery to Ukraine, as it was last year; imports from that country fell by 8% to $115.3 million, and its share of total imports of these products, having decreased slightly, stood at 45.18%. Belgium ranked second in terms of supply volume ($36.1 million), and the United States ranked third ($25.1 million).

Last year, nearly $42 million worth of agricultural machinery was shipped from the United States to Ukraine, and $29.7 million worth from Belgium.

In June, equipment worth $82 million was imported into Ukraine – 11.8% less than in the same month last year.

At the same time, Ukraine exported $3.76 million worth of such machinery in January-June, mainly to Poland (31.2%), Iraq, and the Netherlands. Last year, imports totalled $4.2 million, mainly to France (23%), Poland, and the Netherlands.