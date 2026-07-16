NBU expands customer verification methods for financial inclusion

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has expanded the list of methods for banks to identify and verify individual customers for financial inclusion purposes and granted financial inclusion banks (FIBs) the right to involve commercial agents in these procedures, the regulator has said.

It is noted that the original document of a customer who is unable to present it independently may be shown by an accompanying or trusted person, or by the bank employee conducting the verification. The bank must properly record the customer's consent to such presentation in accordance with its internal documents.

If a customer is unable to confirm consent to photo recording by handwritten or electronic signature, the bank will be able to record such consent using audio or video recording, which will be kept in the customer's file.

Photo recording must be carried out using a bank device with geolocation enabled, and the photograph must contain geographic coordinates. The date of its creation must correspond to the date of verification and the electronic timestamp on the documents received, while banks are prohibited from editing such images.

During verification, banks will also be able to use an e-passport, an e-passport for travel abroad, as well as an electronic birth certificate and an electronic taxpayer card with a QR code obtained through the Diia service.

For the verification of an individual for the purpose of granting a loan, it will be possible to obtain identification data through the NBU BankID system and carry out photo recording of the customer with an identity document, including with the involvement of a third party.

An FIB will be able to conclude an agreement with a commercial agent to carry out customer identification and verification, as well as involve the agent in identifying the beneficiary of a financial transaction.

At the same time, banks and their agents are prohibited from carrying out identification and verification using methods not provided for by the National Bank's regulation.

The relevant amendments to the Regulation on Financial Monitoring by Banks were approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 81 dated July 15, which comes into force on July 17, 2026.

As reported, rules on licensing, regulation and supervision of FIBs have been in force in Ukraine since June 26, 2026. Such banks are to ensure access to financial services for the population, including socially vulnerable groups, and small businesses in frontline, de-occupied and remote areas.

FIBs will operate under a limited banking license and will be able to involve commercial agents to provide certain services outside branches, while the bank will remain responsible to customers for their activities.