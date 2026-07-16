Ukraine's imports of telephone, telegraph equipment rise 84% in six months

Imports into Ukraine of electric telephone or telegraph sets and videophones (UKTZED 8517 classification) into Ukraine in January-June 2026 increased by 83.6% compared to the same period in 2025, to nearly $1.23 billion, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to the statistics, imports of these products in June, in particular, rose nearly 2.2 times compared to June of last year, to $234.8 million.

The largest volume of these products in January-June was imported from China (50.7%, or $621 million); they were also imported from the United States ($155.3 million) and Vietnam ($108.7 million), whereas last year the top sources were China ($362.6 million), Vietnam ($103.5 million), and the United States ($56.3 million).

At the same time, exports of these products from Ukraine in the first half of the year totalled $62.5 million (in January-June 2025 some $60 million). Shipments were mainly to Hungary (70.2%), Poland (18%), and Taiwan (8.4%). During the same period last year, these products were also exported mainly to Hungary (71.5%), as well as to Poland (23%) and Spain (1%).

According to the State Customs Service, as previously reported, in 2025, Ukraine imported telephone and telegraph equipment and videophones worth nearly $1.634 billion, 29.5% more than in 2024, including $907.9 million worth from China.