Ukrainian ports handle 42.4 mln tonnes of cargo in H1 – USPA

The volume of cargo handled by Ukrainian ports in January-June 2026 amounted to 42.4 million tonnes, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said on Telegram on Thursday.

It said agricultural products accounted for the bulk of cargo traffic, at 23.6 million tonnes, with volumes rising by 20% compared with the first half of 2025.

"This result was achieved thanks to the joint work of port workers, farmers, carriers, sailors – all participants in the logistics process – and the Ukrainian military, who ensure the safety of navigation every day," the USPA said.

The authority said that since the start of the full-scale invasion, about 1,000 port infrastructure facilities had been damaged or partially destroyed, 221 civilian vessels had been damaged and 283 civilians had been affected. Among other things, in the first two weeks of July the enemy carried out 23 strikes on Ukrainian ports and 17 attacks on civilian vessels. As a result of the shelling, 11 people were killed and seven others were wounded.

"Among the victims are port workers, employees of enterprises whose activities are connected with the maritime industry, as well as foreign nationals – crew members of civilian vessels," the USPA said.

USPA Head Mykola Kravchuk said in the release that Ukrainian ports continue to operate despite constant attacks.

"This is the result of the professionalism and courage of the people who ensure the operation of the maritime industry, and of our Defense Forces. But behind every successful voyage and every exported tonne there is an extremely high price," he said.

As reported, according to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, as of July 15 the volume of cargo transported through the Ukrainian maritime corridor since it began operating in September 2023 exceeded 208 million tonnes, compared with more than 205 million tonnes and 200 million tonnes reported by the ministry on June 4 and June 26, respectively.

Overall, in the first quarter of 2026 Ukrainian ports reduced cargo handling volumes by 8.3% compared with the same period in 2025, to 21.1 million tonnes.