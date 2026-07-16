Ukraine slightly increases exports of insulated wires, cables in six months

The volume of exports from Ukraine of insulated wires and cables, including fiber-optic cables, in January-June 2026 increased by 2% in monetary terms compared with the same period in 2025, to $741.2 million.

According to statistics from the State Customs Service, the largest importer of Ukrainian products, as last year, was Germany, supplies to which fell by 3% to $245.3 million, while its share in the total export volume of these products decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 33%.

The top three importers, as in the first half of last year, also included Hungary with $124.8 million compared with $118.1 million last year, and Poland with $121.8 million compared with $111.3 million.

According to the statistics, in June exports of these products fell by 3% compared with June 2025, but increased by 3.3% compared with May this year, to $128.3 million.

At the same time, according to the State Customs Service, imports of wires and cables to Ukraine in the first half of the year increased by 24.5%, to $354.2 million.

The largest suppliers of wires and cables to Ukraine were China with $101.6 million, Hungary with $87.8 million and Poland with $47.3 million, while last year imports from Hungary stood at $78.9 million, from China at $55.6 million and from Poland at $41.1 million.

As reported, according to the State Customs Service, in 2025 Ukraine increased exports of insulated wires and cables by 10.6% compared with 2024, to $1.41 billion, while imports rose by 24.3%, to $590.7 million.