Case before Supreme Court concerns UAH 39.6 mln debt, not removal of Ukrinbank from supervision – Ukrinkom

PJSC Ukrainian Innovation Company (Ukrinkom), in response to a statement by the Deposit Guarantee Fund regarding the removal of Ukrinbank from state supervision, has said that the cassation proceedings before the Supreme Court are taking place within the framework of a dispute over the recovery of UAH 39.56 mln under a loan agreement.

According to Ukrinkom's official position, case No. 915/715/16(925/698/16) concerns debt under a loan agreement dated February 5, 2007, on the opening of a renewable multicurrency credit line.

The defendants in the case are PJSC Pervomaisky Milk Canning Plant, LLC Dairy Company Voloshkove Pole and PJSC Yuriya, while the DGF and Ukrinkom are involved in the case as third parties.

On March 19, 2025, Ukrinkom filed a motion with the court to change the name of the plaintiff in connection with the renaming of PJSC Ukrinbank as PJSC Ukrainian Innovation Company.

On December 31, 2025, the Commercial Court of Mykolaiv region refused to grant the motion and at the same time ordered the cancellation of 2016 registration actions regarding changes to Ukrinkom's name, location and types of activity.

The company believes that the court of first instance went beyond the subject matter of the dispute, as none of its participants had filed claims seeking the cancellation of registration actions. The Southwestern Commercial Court of Appeal later overturned this ruling.

The DGF filed a cassation appeal against the ruling of the appellate court. The Supreme Court opened cassation proceedings and determined that the case would be considered in written proceedings without summoning the parties.

By a ruling dated June 22, 2026, the court refused the Fund's request to hold a hearing with the participation of the parties, as it did not establish any circumstances requiring oral consideration.

"Written proceedings ensure the parties' right to submit cassation appeals, responses, explanations, objections and motions. Claims that the Fund has been deprived of the opportunity to present its position contradict procedural legislation," Ukrinkom said.

The company also refers to the Supreme Court's ruling of October 16, 2024, in case No. 913/266/20, according to which PJSC Ukrainian Innovation Bank and PJSC Ukrainian Innovation Company are one legal entity with EDRPOU code 05839888, while the change of name, location, charter and types of activity did not change the scope of its rights and obligations.

According to Ukrinkom, publications with a predetermined interpretation of the case create public pressure on the court, while the DGF's cassation activity in fact supports the procedural position of the debtors.

As reported, on July 13, the DGF said that the return to the state of UAH 1.8 bln paid to Ukrinbank depositors from state borrowings depended on the outcome of the case. The Fund is also asking for a hearing with the participation of the parties and for the case to be referred to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

According to the DGF, after the introduction of temporary administration, the bank's former owners re-registered PJSC Ukrinbank as PJSC Ukrinkom, while the bank's assets came under the control of the new structure, blocking liquidation and settlements with creditors.

On October 1, 2015, the National Bank of Ukraine declared Ukrinbank problematic, and on December 24 of the same year declared it insolvent, after which the DGF introduced temporary administration at the bank. On March 22, 2016, the National Bank revoked the bank's license and decided to liquidate the bank.