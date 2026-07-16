Return of Agrarian Policy Ministry will strengthen governance in agricultural sector – UCAB

Restoring the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food's status as a separate agency will strengthen governance in the agricultural sector, expedite decision-making, and more effectively prepare for European integration, according to Oleh Khomenko, CEO of the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business (UCAB).

"The decision to restore the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's status as a separate, self-sufficient agency is an absolutely logical and correct step. The attempt to merge the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the agricultural sector into a single agency in 2025 led to an excessive overload of functions. From a process-building perspective, it is very difficult to efficiently manage such a structure," Khomenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the agricultural sector cannot be managed on a leftover basis or within an overly vague structure, as the industry needs a separate political voice in the Cabinet of Ministers and a clear chain of command.

Khomenko noted that one of the key opportunities after the restoration of a separate ministry will be strengthening efforts towards European integration.

"The agricultural track accounts for almost 35% of the total legislative changes required for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Having a dedicated minister will allow for greater political and managerial focus on opening the agricultural negotiating cluster and expedite the implementation of relevant commitments," he said.

According to Khomenko, a separate ministry will also strengthen international cooperation, as it will become a more visible partner for international financial institutions, foreign governments, and donors supporting Ukraine.

Among the top priorities for the new agency, he named ensuring stable logistics in the face of attacks on critical and port infrastructure, preparing farmers for sowing, and providing mineral fertilizers, fuel, and other material and technical resources.

According to him, separate challenges remain issues of tariffs for transporting grain by rail, support for frontline areas, and the provision of reserves for workers at critical enterprises.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food was reestablished through the reorganization of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

In 2019, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food was merged with the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture. At the end of 2020, the government decided to reactivate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and in 2021, the ministry resumed functioning as a separate central executive body. In July 2025, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was reorganized, and its functions were transferred to the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.