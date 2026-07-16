State Secretary of Defense Ministry Turchak join Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta – company

State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Turchak has replaced Liudmyla Darahan as the state representative on the supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta, the company announced.

According to the company’s press release, the corresponding decision was made by the shareholder, represented by the Ministry of Defense.

Turchak has extensive experience in public administration. Previously, he held senior positions at Ukrposhta JSC, the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, where he served as the head of the patronage service of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation and as Secretary of State.

As Timothy Dodson, Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board, commented, Ukrnafta consistently operates in accordance with OECD corporate governance best practices, ensuring transparent operations and effective engagement with all shareholders. "I would like to sincerely thank Liudmyla Darahan for her professionalism, constructive cooperation, and contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Ivan Turchak. His public administration experience will be essential for the further implementation of the company’s strategic priorities and the fulfillment of the objectives set by the state as a shareholder," Dodson noted.

Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura, for his part, emphasized the importance of the company’s effective interaction with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the company by the state.

As reported, in addition to Turchak, Ukrnafta’s board of directors includes Tim Dodson, Kateryna Kuznetsova, and Roza Tapanova (a government representative). Another independent member position remains unfilled, and the selection process is underway.

Ukrnafta, Ukraine’s largest oil company, operates a national network of gas stations. In March 2024, the company assumed management of Glusco’s assets and now operates a total of 545 gas stations—460 owned and 85 managed.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to resume operations and update the format of its network of filling stations.

Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been issuing its own fuel coupons and cards, NAFTAKartka, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

Ukrnafta’s largest shareholder is Naftogaz Ukrainy, with a 50% stake plus one share. In November 2022, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer to the state a share of the company’s corporate rights, which is privately owned and currently managed by the Ministry of Defense.