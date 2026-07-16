Rada appoints Kravchenko as economy and environment minister

At a meeting on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kravchenko, Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company in Ukraine, as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine in the new government, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Oleksandr Kravchenko was born in Boryspil in 1983. From 2002 to 2005, he studied at Kyiv National Economic University, participated in an exchange program at Vienna University of Economics and Business (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien) from 2004 to 2005, and earned an MBA degree from London Business School (2010–2012).

From 2005 to 2008, he worked at Wienerberger, a ceramic building materials manufacturing company, where from October 2007 to August 2008 he held the position of CFO and was a member of the Board of Directors.

From 2008 to 2010, Kravchenko worked at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm specializing in strategic management. In June 2011, he moved to Credit Suisse, a Swiss international financial group, and from August to October 2011 worked at the investment firm Horizon Capital.

In January 2012, he joined McKinsey & Company in Ukraine, where he became the company’s Managing Partner in 2021.

According to information on the McKinsey & Company website, Kravchenko led the Energy and Materials practice in Central and Eastern Europe and is a member of the global Metals and Mining practice.

Kravchenko is also a member of the Board of Directors of Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).