Restored Ministry of Agrarian Policy headed by its previous leader Vysotsky

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine as part of the new government, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine was restored through the reorganization of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food was merged with the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine in 2019. At the end of 2020, the government decided to restore the activities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and from 2021, the ministry began operating again as a separate central executive body.

In July 2025, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was reorganized again, and its functions were transferred to the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Vysotsky was a Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy, overseeing the agricultural policy direction, from September 2019 to May 2021 and from July 2025.

From May 2021, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food until the department was merged with the Ministry of Economy. In the period from May 14, 2024, to September 4, 2024, he was acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.