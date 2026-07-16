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Zelenskyy: Sobolev to be offered position of Deputy Head of President's Office for Economy

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Zelenskyy: Sobolev to be offered position of Deputy Head of President's Office for Economy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksii.sobolev/

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is a desire to offer Oleksiy Sobolev the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President for economic affairs.

"I had a discussion yesterday with the head of my office, with Kyrylo Budanov, we had a vacancy, we want to offer it to him, I have not spoken with him yet, to offer Sobolev the position of deputy for economy in the Office of the President of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer on Thursday.

#sobolev #office_of_the_president
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