Lack of business access to capital hinders creation of new jobs and return of human capital to Ukraine – Koretsky

Ukrainian business currently lacks sufficient access to financial capital, which is the main obstacle to creating new jobs and returning citizens to work amidst a deep demographic crisis, candidate for Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said during his speech and response to questions regarding overcoming the human resource deficit.

Responding to a question about the government’s plans to attract and return three major population groups to work—internally displaced persons, veterans and families of the fallen, missing in action, and prisoners, as well as forced refugees abroad—Koretsky said that the only way to attract additional people to work is through business development.

"I personally believe that our business does not have sufficient access to capital. We will certainly work on this with the Ministry of Economy in order to provide more lending opportunities," Koretsky said while answering at a session of the Rada on Wednesday, July 16.

He acknowledged that under current conditions, it is extremely difficult for entrepreneurs to provide collateral and comply with strict covenants to obtain financing. At the same time, Koretsky said that only "filling the economic system with blood," that is, with monetary resources, is capable of ensuring further investment inflows, launching new projects, and creating jobs, which will directly affect the growth of citizens’ well-being.

As reported, on July 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Koretsky to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.